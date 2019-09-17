UNK Band Day Parade to Showcase 25 Schools

The 61st annual Band Day Parade will host more then twenty-four middle and high school marching bands, joining the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Pride of the Plains Marching Band this Saturday.
The parade is scheduled to begin Sept. 21 in downtown Kearney at 10 AM. The bands will begin on 21st Street and Third Avenue, following Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heading east to Central Avenue, then turning north before completing at the Museum of Nebraska Art.
Bands participating in Saturday’s events will include:
UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band
Kearney eighth grade
Valentine Middle School
Ogallala Middle School
Palmer Junior High
Winside
Overton
Elm Creek
Kenesaw
Axtell
Parkview Christian
Shelby-Rising City
Arcadia
Grand Island Central Catholic
Wood River
Amherst
Gibbon
Ravenna
Kearney Catholic
Holdrege
Cozad
Grand Island Northwest
Hastings
North Platte
Kearney High School
The top three bands in each class will receive trophies for parade marching, and additional trophies are awarded to outstanding drumline and color guard, and overall champion.