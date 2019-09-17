UNK Band Day Parade to Showcase 25 Schools

The 61st annual Band Day Parade will host more then twenty-four middle and high school marching bands, joining the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Pride of the Plains Marching Band this Saturday.

The parade is scheduled to begin Sept. 21 in downtown Kearney at 10 AM. The bands will begin on 21st Street and Third Avenue, following Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heading east to Central Avenue, then turning north before completing at the Museum of Nebraska Art.

Bands participating in Saturday’s events will include:

UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band

Kearney eighth grade

Valentine Middle School

Ogallala Middle School

Palmer Junior High

Winside

Overton

Elm Creek

Kenesaw

Axtell

Parkview Christian

Shelby-Rising City

Arcadia

Grand Island Central Catholic

Wood River

Amherst

Gibbon

Ravenna

Kearney Catholic

Holdrege

Cozad

Grand Island Northwest

Hastings

North Platte

Kearney High School

The top three bands in each class will receive trophies for parade marching, and additional trophies are awarded to outstanding drumline and color guard, and overall champion.