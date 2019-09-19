UNK Forum Addresses Rural Health Care, Teleservices

A panel including Dr. Marjie Heier of the Chifundo Rural Health Center in Zambia will be speaking Wednesday, Sept. 25 during the Global Perspective on Telecare and Rural Health forum posted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. The topics to be covered will address rural health care issues and the use of technology and teleservices during three sessions. The forum is free and open to the public, with parking passes available by emailing earlychildfamadv@unk.edu.
Heier will also speak to UNK students in the classroom and present to local service organizations during her visit.
Other panelists for the forum will include:
- Mark Callahan – chief operating officer, Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Cathrin Carithers – clinical associate professor and assistant dean, UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
- Travis Gregg – chief strategy officer, Kearney Regional Medical Center
- Cynthia Hadenfeldt – assistant professor, Creighton University College of Nursing
- Michelle Howe – pediatrician
- John Jacobsen – president, Click Family Healthcare
- Kelly Messbarger – registered nurse, CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Miechelle McKelvey – professor and chair, UNK Department of Communication Disorders
- Beth Reynolds-Lewis – emergency systems specialist, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services
- Nancy Stuart – instructor, UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
- Jan Wright – human resources staff development and training, Great Plains Health