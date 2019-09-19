UNK Forum Addresses Rural Health Care, Teleservices

A panel including Dr. Marjie Heier of the Chifundo Rural Health Center in Zambia will be speaking Wednesday, Sept. 25 during the Global Perspective on Telecare and Rural Health forum posted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. The topics to be covered will address rural health care issues and the use of technology and teleservices during three sessions. The forum is free and open to the public, with parking passes available by emailing earlychildfamadv@unk.edu.

Heier will also speak to UNK students in the classroom and present to local service organizations during her visit.

Other panelists for the forum will include: