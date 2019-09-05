UNK Homecoming Alumni Awards and Festivities

The University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni Association has announced ten alumni award recipients that will be recognized during the University’s homecoming festivities taking place the Oct. 4-5.

The 39th Annual Distinguished Alumni Awards will be presented on Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Nebraskan Student Union on campus. Tickets are $25 per person, $15 for children ages 12 and under, and can be purchased at unkalumni.org/homecoming or by contacting the UNK Alumni Association at 308-698-5271.

On Saturday, Oct. 5 UNK’s annual homecoming parade will take place in downtown Kearney starting at 10 a.m. Following the parade, alumni and the community are invited to attend the Loperville Fan Fest at Cope Stadium starting at noon. The UNK Football game will kick off at 2 p.m. against the Northeastern State.