UNK Homecoming King Doubles as Sports Broadcaster

Jacob Roth knew he wanted to announce a Loper football game as soon as he arrived onto campus. He got his first opportunity with the student radio station, KLPR 91.1 FM.

“It didn’t go very well,” he said with a laugh.

Roth realized very quickly that his skills needed some work, but he also recognized that UNK’s sports communication program would help him reach his career goal of becoming a play-by-play announcer.

“That’s the best part of this program, how many opportunities there are if you’re willing to put yourself out there,” Roth said.

Following his senior year of high school at Milford High School, Roth attended the Digital Expressions Media Camp hosted each summer by UNK’s Department of Communication. After the camp, he was sold on UNK.

Roth recently served as a New Student Enrollment Leader last summer, welcoming incoming freshman and their families while they were on campus to learn about services, meet with faculty and staff, and register for classes. He’s also served as a member of the Men’s Project and the Loper Programming and Activities Council. He is also currently a resident assistant at Randall Hall.