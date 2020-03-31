Update on USDA’s $2.2 Million for Nebraska’s Disaster Recovery

Lincoln, Neb., March 31, 2020 – Rural Nebraska communities in FEMA declared disaster counties continue to utilize the $2.2 million provided by USDA for disaster recovery. The grants are available through the Community Facilities Program.

Previously, the Burwell Rural Fire District, city of Geneva, the city of Superior, Superior Historical Re-Development, Inc., village of Ruskin, and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office were provided a grand total of $205,200 in grant assistance. Recently, four more awards totaling $162,700 join this list for a grand total of $367,900 in grant assistance.

Current awardees are:

Tiger Pride Foundation will utilize the Rural Development investment to install a new sprinkler system in the south wing of the old school building which the Tiger Pride Foundation has purchased. Bathrooms will be renovated to meet code to allow a licensed daycare to open which is a much-needed service for working families in Table Rock, a community of 269.

City of Rushville will use the Rural Development investment to assist in the purchase of a fire pumper truck. The pumper truck is equipped with 4-wheel drive, an increased water capacity, has the capability to pump and roll, and has full size doors for easier access. The truck will allow the fire department to serve the community of 890 residents more efficiently in times of emergencies and disasters.

City of Geneva will utilize their Rural Development investment to assist the Geneva Public Library with roofing and gutter systems. The roof is deteriorating, causing extensive damage to other areas of the building. The repairs are required to extend the useful life of the facility, while maintaining the current and planned level of services to its 2217 residents

Head Start Child & Family Development Program Inc. will use the Rural Development investment to renovate the Head Start facility in Superior, Neb. that serves 1,957 residents. New efficiency windows and vinyl siding will be installed that will result in energy efficiency savings thus making their monthly utilities bill reduce significantly.

“USDA recovery dollars are at work in Nebraska to assist its impacted communities,” said Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser, USDA Rural Development. “At this time, we have received 36 requests for assistance that we are processing. We encourage eligible municipalities, counties, and non-profits to continue to contact us with their community’s needs.”

The $2.2 million is included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019.

Nebraska declared counties are: Adams, Antelope, Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Cheyenne, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Hayes, Holt, Hooker, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Omaha Indian Reservation, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Ponca TDSA, Richardson, Rock, Sac and Fox Indian Reservation, Saline, Santee Indian Reservation, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Winnebago Indian Reservation, and York.

Grant applications will be accepted at USDA Rural Development Attn: Community Programs; 100 Centennial Mall North; Federal Building Room 308; Lincoln, Neb. 68508. Applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. Grant assistance will be provided on a graduated scale; smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of grant funds. For application details and additional information, see page 47477 of the Sept. 10 Federal Register. In Nebraska, contact your local Rural Development Community Program Staff.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Secretary Perdue presented the Task Force’s findings to President Trump. These findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure is a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.

To view the report in its entirety, please view the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB). In addition, to view the categories of the recommendations, please view the Rural Prosperity infographic (PDF, 190 KB).

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.