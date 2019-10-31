USW Hosts Seminars to Help Customers Make Purchase Decisions

As a key part of its commitment to transparency and trade service, U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) produces an annual Crop Quality Report that includes grade, flour and baking data for all six U.S. wheat classes. The report compiles comprehensive data from analysis of hundreds of samples conducted during and after harvest by partner organizations and laboratories . It also provides essential, objective information to help buyers get the wheat they need at the best value possible.

USW’s annual Crop Quality Seminars are already underway and will continue over the next month around the world. USW invites its overseas customers, including buyers, millers and processors, to these seminars led by USW staff, U.S. wheat farmers, state wheat commission staff and educational partner organizations.

Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin recently presented quality data about hard red winter wheat at seminars in South America. Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin recently presented quality data about hard red winter wheat at seminars in South America.

“South America is a priority market for Kansas wheat,” said Gilpin. “Hard red winter wheat is an excellent fit for many of this market’s needs, and there is an increased interest in HRW with current market conditions. These seminars allowed for direct discussions on expanding those opportunities and growing markets for U.S. wheat in this region.”

Jason Scott, a wheat farmer from Maryland and former Chairman of U.S. Wheat Associates, also presented at the seminars in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Fortaleza, Brazil; Bogota, Colombia; Cali, Colombia; and Lima, Peru. The team also included Casey Chumrau, USW Chile office, and Senay Simsek, the Bert L. D’Appolonia Cereal Science and Technology of Wheat Endowed Professor at North Dakota State University.

“We hosted five seminars in five different cities and in three different countries,” said Scott. “My estimate would be that we made contact with about 100 buyers, technical staff or managers of mills to tell them the story of the 2019 crop.”

The seminars dive into grade factors, protein levels, flour extraction rates, dough stability, baking loaf volume, noodle color and texture and more for all six U.S. wheat classes and are tailored to focus on the needs and trends in each regional market.

In 2019, USW is projected to host 43 seminars in 41 countries, including official seminars in the South America region for the first time in several years.

Customers have previously shared that they use the report throughout the year as a reference manual and to guide them through purchases and future planning. The seminars allow U.S. and USW experts to interpret the data and how to use it. Customers will often use the seminars and report as educational training for new employees.

The reports and seminars have been a traditional part of USW’s strategy since 1959, growing to become its single largest marketing activity.