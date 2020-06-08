(Video) Miss Rodeo America Jordan Tierney to reign through 2021

Oral, South Dakota, native Jordan Tierney was crowned Miss Rodeo America in December of 2019. As Miss Rodeo America 2020, Tierney serves as the official ambassador of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

She is the daughter of Paul and Robin Tierney, who are both accomplished competitors in their own right. Paul is a PRCA World Champion cowboy and Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Member. Robin was Miss Rodeo South Dakota in 1985.

Miss Rodeo America Inc. recently made an announcement that the 2020 Miss Rodeo America pageant has been canceled, extending Tierney’s reign until December of 2021.

Tierney sat down with the Rural Radio Network to share about her experience holding the Miss Rodeo America title and what her role looks like moving forward.

Watch the full interview here: