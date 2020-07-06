Western Nebraska All Star Games set for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff is once again hosting the Western Nebraska all star volleyball and football games later on this month on July 24th. The volleyball match that day will be played at 4pm Mountain time while the football game will be at 7pm. Anselmo-Merna head coach Katie Hoblyn is the head coach of the East volleyball squad while Kory Rhode of Maywood-Hayes Center is the assistant. In the football game Jayce Dueland of Elm Creek is the head coach of the East and will be assisted by Jake Harvey of Lexington, Brendan Johnson of Alma and Matt Berry of McCook. We will bring you the football game on the 24th here on 880 KRVN.

East Volleyball Squad

Katy Bartell, Hi-Line

MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna

Taylor Conroy, South Loup

Michaela Dukes,Wauneta-Palisade

Avery Johnson, Maywood-Hayes Center

Hadley Martin, Hi-Line

Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County

Kinsey Skillstad, North Platte St. Pat’s

Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna

East Football Squad

Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade

Charles Aufdenkamp, North Platte St. Pat’s

Cameryn Beerry, McCook

Dalton Caley, North Platte

Jackson Carter, North Platte

Jace Connell, South Loup

Drew Daum, McCook

Charlie Gale, North Platte St. Pat’s

Dakota Haines, Lexington

Clayton Hassett, Mullen

Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley

Nathan Hock, Alma

Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge

Corban Jernigan, McCook

Grant Jones, South Loup

Conner Kleckner, McCook

Ty Kvanvig, Mullen

Ryan Lauby, Overton

Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek

Isaac McCurdy, Alma

Talan McGill, North Platte St. Pat’s

Treven Melroy, Holdrege

Jonathan Ortner, Ainsworth

Anthony Paz, Lexington

TJ Roe, Brady

Raif Ruppert, Twin Loup

Daylan Russell Alma

Brody Stienike, Gothenburg

Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek

Tucker Wyatt, Gothenburg