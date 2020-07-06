Western Nebraska All Star Games set for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff is once again hosting the Western Nebraska all star volleyball and football games later on this month on July 24th. The volleyball match that day will be played at 4pm Mountain time while the football game will be at 7pm. Anselmo-Merna head coach Katie Hoblyn is the head coach of the East volleyball squad while Kory Rhode of Maywood-Hayes Center is the assistant. In the football game Jayce Dueland of Elm Creek is the head coach of the East and will be assisted by Jake Harvey of Lexington, Brendan Johnson of Alma and Matt Berry of McCook. We will bring you the football game on the 24th here on 880 KRVN.
East Volleyball Squad
Katy Bartell, Hi-Line
MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna
Taylor Conroy, South Loup
Michaela Dukes,Wauneta-Palisade
Avery Johnson, Maywood-Hayes Center
Hadley Martin, Hi-Line
Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County
Kinsey Skillstad, North Platte St. Pat’s
Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna
East Football Squad
Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade
Charles Aufdenkamp, North Platte St. Pat’s
Cameryn Beerry, McCook
Dalton Caley, North Platte
Jackson Carter, North Platte
Jace Connell, South Loup
Drew Daum, McCook
Charlie Gale, North Platte St. Pat’s
Dakota Haines, Lexington
Clayton Hassett, Mullen
Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley
Nathan Hock, Alma
Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge
Corban Jernigan, McCook
Grant Jones, South Loup
Conner Kleckner, McCook
Ty Kvanvig, Mullen
Ryan Lauby, Overton
Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek
Isaac McCurdy, Alma
Talan McGill, North Platte St. Pat’s
Treven Melroy, Holdrege
Jonathan Ortner, Ainsworth
Anthony Paz, Lexington
TJ Roe, Brady
Raif Ruppert, Twin Loup
Daylan Russell Alma
Brody Stienike, Gothenburg
Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek
Tucker Wyatt, Gothenburg